Photo: First EgyptAir Airbus A220 Rolls Out From The Paintshop

Photo: Airbus

July 09
13:26 2019
MIAMI — The first Airbus A220-300 for EgyptAir rolled out from the paint shop earlier today. The brand-new airliner was spotted at the manufacturer’s Mirabel facility in Canada.

EgyptAir will become the first airline in Northern Africa to operate the Airbus A220 and the world’s sixth operator, after Swiss, Air Baltic, Korean Air, Delta Air Lines, and Air Tanzania.

In the coming weeks, the aircraft is scheduled to perform its maiden flight and some pre-delivery test runs. EgyptAir is yet to announce the first routes the aircraft will be deployed on.

The plane was pictured still inside the paint shop, wearing protective tape on its engine nacelles and flight deck windows.

In January 2018, EgyptAir signed an agreement with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft for the acquisition of 12 then called CSeries CS300 aircraft, along with purchase rights for an additional 12 planes.

“The A220’s unique profitability profile will allow us to open up new opportunities and fits perfectly into our growth strategy,” said Safwat Musallam, Chairman and CEO at the time of the announcement.

“Our passengers will experience modern and best in class comfort, and we look forward to integrating this innovative and efficient aircraft to our fleet,” he added.

EgyptAir is scheduled to receive all 12 A220s by the end of 2020, as Airbus continues to ramp up the A220 production, with the second A220 production site in Mobile, Alabama, set to come online next year.

EgyptAir will use these brand-new planes to replace its existing regional fleet of 12 Embraer E170s.

AirbusAirbus A220-300EgyptAir
0