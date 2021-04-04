MIAMI – EGO Airways (E3), an upstart Italian carrier, launched scheduled passenger service on March 30, 2021 with a flight from Catania (CTA) to Parma (PMF), according to ch-aviation.

Connecting Italy from south to north, the flight was operated by an Embraer E190 registered as I-EGOA, which operated further services to Lamezia Terme (SUF) and Forli (FRL) on the same day.

The launch of scheduled passenger operations marks a turning point in E3 history, in October the airline had to halt a start of operations presentation.

Source: EGO Airways

International Push

EGO finally announced a 2021 launch network in January including not only CTA, PMF, SUF, and FRL but Bari (BRI), Rome (FCO), and Firenze (FLR) as well.

The airline also has international plans, eying May 28 as a launch date for flights to Ibiza (IBZ) and Mykonos (JMK).

While the carrier has been operating charter flights since December 1, 2020 it will be interesting to see how E3 will fare in the scheduled passenger market.