MIAMI – EGO Airways, the new Italian airways based in Milan-Malpensa Intl. (MXP), has unveiled its network scheme for Summer 2021, when the airline operations are expected to start.

The start-up is the latest Italian airline focused on providing feeding flights for traditional carriers serving MXP through Code-Share agreements, providing the service with Embraer E190 and E195 aircraft.

The intent of the company is to serve major Italian cities and connecting them to the MXP Hub and also to serve the minor airports not served by traditional airlines, offering a competitive connection to major leisure and working destination in Italy and the EU.

The beginning of EGO operations is expected for December 2020, following EGO Airways’ CEO Matteo Bonecchi press release, and will mostly depend on the process of obtaining its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) on time and, last but not least, the effects of COVID-19 pandemic not afflicting the market as it has until now.

According to the Italian press, EGO Airways’ CEO has already made two attempts to launch a new airline, but his Koine Airways and 24 Airways projects never got off the ground.

EGO Airways ERJ-190AJ Taxing in Maastricht. Photo: Jost Gruchel

New Embraer ERJ-190AR

On August 10, 2020, EGO Airways received the first aircraft with german registration D-AZFB, which, as soon as EGO receives its AOC, it will change into I-EGOA. The aircraft is leased from the German company WDL Aviation with a configuration of 12 seats in executive and 88 in economy class.

The E190 is a 12.6-year-old Embraer E190AR owned by WDL Aviation, a German ACMI Company, was moved to Maastricht/Aachen Airport (MST) to be painted with the EGO Airways Livery.

The aircraft, with Manufacturer Serial Number (MSN): 19000165, flew for: Copa Airline, Aero Republica, Copa Airlines Colombia, Azorra Aviation and, German Airways.

EGO Airways ERJ-190AJ Landing in Maastricht. Photo: Jen Seler

Network Scheme for Summer 2021

The main core fo the carrier will be, as mentioned above, MXP, where it plans to initially serve seven destinations:

Verona – Catullo Airport (VRN)

Venice – Marco Polo Airport (VCE)

Florence – Peretola Airport (FLR)

Pisa – Galileo Galilei Airport (PSA)

Ljubljana Airport (LJU)

Pescara Airport (PSR)

In the initial plan, there are focus cities where EGO Airways will provide services, including:

Florence to: Catania-Fontanarossa (CTA), Bari-Palese (BRI) and, Lamezia Terme (SUF)

Forli’ Airport to: Catania-Fontanarossa (CTA), Bari-Palese (BRI) and, Lamezia Terme (SUF), Cagliari-Elmas (CAG)

Parma Airport to: Catania-Fontanarossa (CTA), Bari-Palese (BRI) and, Lamezia Terme (SUF).

Network Scheme Photo: Sicilia In Volo