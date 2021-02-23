MIAMI – Edelweiss (WK), a Swiss airline belonging to the LH group, is considering reducing its long-haul fleet by one-third.

The Swiss company had doubled its long-haul fleet from 2013 to 2017 with the addition of four Airbus A340-300s from SWISS (LX) and two Airbus A330-300s.

At the time, WK boss Bernd Bauer said both aircraft were “truly ideal,” perfect size, long range, and “almost as economical as modern planes,” and that these were the reasons for the choice.

Now WK is thinking about the withdrawal of all four of its A330s. The plan is to keep flying long-haul with its A340s.

Edelweiss Airbus A340-300. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Statement from WK’s spokesman

A WK spokesperson said that the six long-haul aircraft cannot currently be used productively due to travel restrictions.

“On the one hand, this can significantly reduce fixed costs. On the other hand, by standardizing the long-haul fleet, a significant reduction in complexity in maintenance, network and operation can be achieved. “

The downsizing of the fleet should only be temporary. “If the market situation improves, Edelweiss will examine renewed growth in the long-haul fleet based on a uniform aircraft type.”

Edelweiss Airbus A340-300. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Edelweiss Winks at the A350 and Boeing 787

Edelweiss announced two years ago that it intends to replace its four-engine aircraft in the medium term. “In the middle of the next decade we are planning to replace our existing Airbus A340 fleet,” it said at the time. The main reasons for this are the age of the aircraft, the price of fuel, and environmental footprint.

Fleet renewal is carried out in close contact with LX and LH. LX has planned to retire its latest A340 in 2025, in fact together with WK, they are looking at the A350s and 787s, as the group has both in order.

Featured image: Edelweiss Airbus A330-300. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

