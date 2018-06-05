Edelweiss Launches Direct Zurich-Denver Flights

LONDON – Edelweiss has today launched a seasonal flight between Denver and Zurich, as part of its current North American Expansion.

The carrier, operating on behalf of SWISS, will fly the route twice per week using an Airbus A330-300 that will seat 315 passengers in total featuring 27 Business Class seats, 56 Economy Max seats, as well as 232 seats in Economy.

Edelweiss CEO Bernd Bauer says it was a dream come true to link @zrh_airport and DEN. They are ready to welcome many American guests to Switzerland on this nonstop route. pic.twitter.com/RzM0cdlTx4 — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) June 5, 2018

“Nearly 30,000 passengers travel between Denver and Switzerland each year, so this new nonstop service is supporting both business and leisure travelers and providing customers with a more convenient and relaxing travel experience,” said Larry Ryan, Lufthansa Group Senior Director of Sales for the USA.

Services between Denver and Zurich will also feature several additional options from Zurich through the use of SWISS.

Flight Details

The two weekly seasonal flights will run on Mondays and Fridays.

Mondays will see LX8016 depart Zurich at 16:55 local time and arrive in Denver at 20:15 local time.

The flight will then depart from Denver at 21:45 local time as LX8017 before arriving back in Zurich at 15:40 local time the next day.

Denver's 21st nonstop international flight begins June 4, 2018! Denver direct to Zurich, Switzerland. Can't wait! @DENAirport @Edelweiss_Air pic.twitter.com/2rdfFqUisF — WTC Denver (@WTCDenver) July 10, 2017

For Fridays, the flight will depart Zurich at 1330 local time and will arrive in Denver at 16:40, with the LX8016 flight tag still.

LX8017 will then leave Denver at 18:10 local time and arrive in Zurich at 23:55 local time.

Current Edelweiss Network

Edelweiss flies to over 65 destinations across the world and has been recently expanding its presence in North America with flights to destinations such as San Jose, Punta Cana, Cancun, Havana, Calgary and Vancouver.

The airline is slowly starting to advance further into the mainland United States and are taking advantage of some of the international tourism boosts that the cities in the middle of the country are providing.