MIAMI – Ecuatoriana Airlines (EU), planning on initiating operations in 2021, has obtained an operating permit for domestic flights in Ecuador.

Having requested the permit on August 29, the airline said “once the operation permit is received, Ecuatoriana Airlines will proceed to the 5-phase certification process in which we will demonstrate the organizational, technical, and professional capacity of our team”.

Based on the permit, the carrier intends to operate out of Quito Mariscal Sucre International Airport (UIO) to Coca (OCC), Cuenca (CUE), Esmeraldas (ESM), Guayaquil (GYE), Loja (LOH), Macas (XMS), Manta (MEC), Santa Rosa (ETR), and Tulcán (TUA)

Now-Defunct TAME Airbus A320 Reg: HC-CGW Photo: By Andrés Ramírez – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Ecuador—TAME/Airbus-A320-232/1685275/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17054523

Competition and Legacy

Ecuatoriana Airlines is a name descending from Ecuatoriana de Aviación (EU), which operated from 1957 to 2006. The new airline is spearheaded by investors in the US and Ecuador.

“The project was born in July 2013 as an idea of its founders, which materialized in November 2019 when the airline was established as a Sociedad Anónima (SA) in Ecuador” according to a company statement in September.

The airline is additionally poised to enter a tough playing field in Ecuador, with LATAM Ecuador (XL) and Avianca Ecuador (2K) comprising of the majority of the market with state airline TAME (EQ) folding in May following losses of USD$400m in the last 5 years.

With Ecuatoriana Airlines set to potentially begin flying in 2021, it remains to be seen whether they will flounder under competition or successfully compete with XL and 2K, lowering fares around Ecuador while keeping a legacy alive.

Featured image: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt – http://www.airliners.net/photo/Ecuatoriana/Boeing-727-287-Adv/0074519/L/, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17097466

