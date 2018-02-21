easyJet to Launch Venice Flights This Summer

MIAMI — British low-cost carrier, easyJet, will start flying from Belfast International Airport (BEL) to Venice (VCE) on June 22, 2018. The service will operate twice a week throughout the year.

Following the launch of the Naples (NAP) route back in December 2017, Venice is the second Italian destination added to easyJet’s Belfast network.

Currently, easyJet offers 32 routes from BEL and intends to expand at its base in Northern Ireland.

Likewise, the carrier added three new routes to its network in recent months and will add a sixth aircraft to its fleet, which will be delivered this Summer straight from the Airbus factory in Toulouse.

“We’re delighted to announce that even more new destinations will be available for our Northern Irish customers,” said Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager.

Also, Gayward announced that flights to Venice are on sale today, starting from £27.71, to allow customers to book early and take advantage of the carrier’s low fares.

According to Graham Keddie, from Belfast International Airport, commented that statistics show that Italy is a “massively underserved market from Belfast.”

However, the airport is taking significant steps to address the issue, with the addition of Venice joining operations to Milan, Naples, and Verona.

“Year-round flights to Venice are certain to be popular for city breaks, cruise-ship connections and even ski in winter, not to mention opening up the potential for increased Italian tourism into Northern Ireland,” Keddie added later.

easyJet is headquartered in London-Luton Airport, and it operates domestic and international scheduled services on more than 820 routes in over 30 countries.

As of February 2018, easyJet has a fleet size of 208 Airbus family aircraft, including 108 Airbus A319-100, 96 Airbus A320-200, and 4 Airbus A320neo. It expects additional 15 Airbus A320-200, and 30 Airbus A321neo to be delivered this year; and 96 Airbus A320neo throughout 2022.

Previously, the airline’s fleet featured Boeing 737-300s and Boeing 737-700s that were all replaced with the Airbus A319s.