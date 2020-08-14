easyJet Strengthens Its Financial Position

MIAMI – easyJet (U2) successfully concluded the sale and leaseback program for a total of 23 aircraft.

Following the difficulties due to COVID-19, U2 starts a program to strengthen its financial position.

The UK based airline raises US$771m (€652,08m) with this deal from the estimated US$650m.

Photo: easyJet

The A321Neo Deal

easyJet completed with Shan 37 Ireland Company Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of BOCOMM Leasing) the biggest deal for leasing.

With the deal, U2 earns roughly US$266m with the lease of five Airbus A321Neo.

Among these, U2 will earn roughly US$130m generated by the lease obligations.

easyJet A321neo. Photo: Airbus.

easyJet Liquidity Reaches US$3.15bn

Following the successful conclusion of this sale and leaseback program, U2 has now raised over US$3.15bn.

This amount comes from the US$787m financial aid from the UK Government, US$525m from drawing down the Revolving Credit Facility, US$525m from two-term loans, and US$550m of equity issuance.

easyJet in order has a different projects ready to be activated to saccesefully mantain its financial position stable.

The most important are the continued review of its liquidity position and assessment of further funding opportunities.