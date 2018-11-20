Easyjet Confirms Order For 17 Airbus A320neos, Scores 42% Rise In Profits

MIAMI — European low-cost carrier easyjet has exercised its purchase rights of 17 Airbus A320neos today, taking the total combined order to 147 planes, which include 30 A321neos. At current list prices, this conversion is valued $1.8 billion.

With today’s announcement, easyjet has ordered 468 Airbus A320 family aircraft so far, becoming the world’s largest Airbus single aisle planes operator.

The airline will deploy these new planes throughout its massive network of more than 1,000 routes, which includes 130 European cities in 31 countries.

As of today, the carrier runs a fleet of 316 A320 family planes, which include 17 units of the re-engined A320neos and three A321neos.

“This repeat order cements easyJet’s position as the largest European operator of our leading A320 family,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus CCO. “We are delighted that our aircraft keep contributing to easyJet’s ongoing success.”

According to Airbus, easyjet’s planes will come with a 186-seat configuration, all laid out in the airline’s customary all-economy class.

easyjet also went ahead with the deferral of 18 A320neos by 24 months, according to Airbus.

Financial Results On The Blue

Earlier today, the airline also posted its FY2018 results, turning in an increase in profits of 4.41% to £578 million.

The airline reports that revenues increased by 16.8% at £5,898 million, and that a big driver of these results are attributed to ancillary revenues, which also climbed by a whopping 22.7%.

However, the airline predicts that revenue per seat might fall next year because of 2018’s collapse of important competitors, such as Monarch Airlines, as well as the uncertainty linked to BREXIT.

PHOTO: Airbus.

The airline’s CEO, Johan Lundgren, said that the airline’s strategy “continues to ensure we are well positioned for the future.”

“We have made considerable progress on our new initiatives in holidays, business and loyalty, which will enable us to grow profitably,” he said. “While disruption continues to be a major challenge for the industry, we are investing in resilience to help to mitigate the impact on our customers.”

As far as BREXIT is concerned, easyjet said that it is already 47% owned by non-UK entities, much closer to the 51% needed to keep its European AOC active should the United Kingdom continue its path of leaving the EU as a whole.

easyjet’s passenger numbers also rose by 10.2% at 88.5 million, with average load factors peaking at a high 92.9%.