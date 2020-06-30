easyJet Proposes UK Base Cuts

MIAMI – easyJet (U2) has proposed to close its bases at London Stansted, London Southend, and Newcastle, as it commences the consultation process with representatives from BALPA and UNITE, which represent U2’s UK based Flight Crew.

The number of pilots and cabin crew that are expected to be made redundant across easyJet's U.K. bases. pic.twitter.com/bni0s5QbaB — AirlineGeeks (@AirlineGeeks) June 30, 2020

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said, “These are very difficult proposals to put forward in what is an unprecedented and difficult time for the Airline and the industry as a whole.”

easyJet Airbus A320-214 OE-IJD. Photo: Daniel Sanders

Low-demand woes for easyJet

Lundgren equates the current lower demand with fewer aircraft and less opportunity for work but stated that U2 is “committed to working constructively with our employee representatives across the network with the aim of minimizing job losses as far as possible.”

“These proposals are no reflection on our people at Stansted, Southend, and Newcastle, who have all worked tirelessly and have been fully committed to providing great service for our customers,” said the Lundgren.

The CEO stated that the airline was focused on doing what was right for the company and its long term health and success with the aim to protect jobs going forward.

A recurring move amid the current climate

easyJet isn’t the first UK operator to announce staff consultation and job cuts, with British Airways proposing up to 19,000 staff cuts and Virgin Atlantic cutting 3,150 jobs.

While U2 has already taken steps to remove all non-essential financial outgoings, it does not expect 2019 demand levels to return until 2023.

Therefore, the AirlineAirline will have to make further cuts to reduce its operation. Last week, U2 placed six of its A320neo aircraft up for sale via leaseback.