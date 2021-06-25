MIAMI – easyJet (EC) is responding to Britons looking for places to spend their vacations after being deprived of leisure travel for over one year.

The airline has announced an increase of 50,000 seats from the UK to “green list” destinations to provide more choice and respond to a demand showing a positive trend while travel restrictions are slowly eased. The routes concerned are Malta (MLA), Palma de Mallorca (PMI), Menorca (MAH), and Ibiza (IBZ).

For the summer season, EC has eased its policy on flight changes allowing its customers to modify their travel dates without any charge, up to two hours before departure, or cancel within 28 days from their planned departure, providing more flexibility during these times of travel uncertainty.

easyjet Airbus 319-100 G-EZDF – Photo : Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Summer Routes in Detail

MLA will be linked to Bristol from July 9 and Luton from July 11 with two weekly flights during summer. EC has, for the summer season, 18 weekly flights to MLA from four UK airports: London Gatwick LGW), London Luton (LTN), Bristol (BRS), and Manchester (MAN).

PMI will see EC landing 82 times per week, arriving from eight UK airports: LGW, LTN, Belfast (BFS), Glasgow (GLA), Edinburgh (EDI), BRS, MAN, and Liverpool (LPL).

MAH will be served 25 times per week from four UK airports: BRS, LGW, LTN, and MAN. On its part, IBZ is set to receive up to 40 flights per week from five UK airports: LGW, BRS, BFS, LTN, and MAN.

Article sourced from EC’s Press Release.