MIAMI – easyJet has announced new summer routes to three European and one North African destination. Flights from Manchester (MAN), UK will go to Tunisia, Ibiza (IBZ) in Spain, and Kos (KGS) in Greece.

Flights from London Luton Airport (LTN) to Zakynthos in Greece (ZTH) will also be available.

easyJet Airbus A320 Photo: John Leivaditis

Hopeful for the Future

easyJet is certainly hopeful for the future, especially one with a COVID-19 vaccine. Flights to Tunisia will depart MAN on Tuesdays and Saturdays beginning on May 3, 2021. IBZ will get flights from MAN every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday while KGS will get service every Tuesday and Saturday.

With flights from LTN to ZTH available for booking on June 7, 2021, easyJet will hopefully offer a safe, fun, and economical service for all.

Featured image: easyJet Airbus A320-214 reg. HB-JXF at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.