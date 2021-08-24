MIAMI – easyJet UK (U2) has announced the appointment of Stephen Hester as Director and Chairman of the Board effective September 1, 2021.

Hester will join U2 Board in the position of non-executive director and will succeed John Barton as Chairman on December 1, 2021, when the latter will stand down after completing nine years in the position.

The Chairman designate has a wide 35 years long experience in various fields and major businesses along with a strong board experience. he has served as Chief executive Officer of RSA Insurance Group, of the Royal Bank of Scotland, and of British Land Company.

Stephen Hester has also served as CEO of Abbey National Company and has held senior executive positions at Credit Suisse First Boston in London and New York. He is the actual Senior Independent Director of Centrica Plc and has held the position of Deputy Chairman of Northern Rock.

easyJet Airbus 319-100 G-EZDX. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Comments from easyJet UK Officials

John Barton, the present U2 Chairman of the Board, welcomed the arrival of John Hester by stating, “I am delighted that Stephen has been appointed as the next Chair of easyJet. His significant and varied experience leading major international businesses in regulated industries, coupled with his outstanding strategic thinking will serve the airline well as it leads the recovery in the post-pandemic era, complementing and adding to the skills of the existing Board and leadership team.”

He went on in his comments by adding, “It has been an absolute privilege to be the Chair for easyJet for nearly nine years – it is a unique, dynamic, and customer-centric business, driven by the passion of its people. I am proud of how easyJet has not only navigated through the pandemic but has adapted and built back stronger leaving it extremely well-positioned for the future. So it is with much confidence I will hand the reins over in the coming months to Stephen who will continue to drive easyJet’s future success.”

Stephen Hester also commented on his nomination by saying he was “a long-standing admirer of easyJet, and from my own experience as a customer, I am very excited to be joining the airline and look forward to playing my part in driving its continued success.”

He further added, “I see so many opportunities for this iconic brand in the coming years, all underpinned by its proven business model, unrivaled network, and loyal customer base. I am convinced we can be winners in the European airline industry of the future, serving customers well and driving attractive shareholder value. I can’t wait to join the easyJet team. “

His arrival within U2 was also commented by the carrier’s CEO, Johan Lundgren, who said, “I am very much looking forward to working with Stephen at this important time in our history as we continue to build on our many strengths and take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead following the pandemic. Over the past nearly nine years, the airline has benefitted greatly from John’s wise leadership and so my thanks also go to him for his outstanding contribution during his time with us.”

Article source: easyJet