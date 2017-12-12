easyJet Launches Three New Services from Liverpool Airport

MIAMI – The UK and Liverpool’s leading carrier, easyJet, have announced plans to launch three new routes from John Lennon.

From next Summer, the carrier will operate to Pula, Dalaman, and Palermo, which will bring their total Liverpool route portfolio to 31 destinations.

The new routes will operate twice per week from the end of July 2018. These route expansions have been as a result of success on their new Venice route that they launched last month as well as the addition of an eighth aircraft at their base.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK Country Manager, said:

We’re delighted to be adding three new summer routes from Liverpool. This announcement today highlights our commitment to providing affordable routes to summer holiday destinations. We’re sure that they will prove extremely popular with passengers. EasyJet is the UK’s leading airline and we have been committed to Liverpool Airport for over 20 years. We are proud to have carried more than 40 million passengers in that time. Whether our customers want the guaranteed sunshine of Dalaman and Pula or soak up the rich history and Mediterranean coastline of Sicily, we expect all our new routes to be especially popular with passengers and it also underlines our commitment to LJLA.

Also, Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development for Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented:

We are delighted to see three exciting new destinations added to the Liverpool network with our largest airline partner. They are markets that will prove popular with passengers from across the North West region looking to travel from the ‘Fastest, Easiest and Friendliest’ airport in the North West. With exclusive markets served only from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, we are delighted to offer a broad range of services to our immediate catchment of 7 million people.

Did you hear that @easyjet announced it will operate three new routes from LJLA next Summer✈️? The new routes are Dalaman in Turkey, Palermo in Sicily and Pula in Croatia🙌. Follow the link to read the full details – https://t.co/Qjv0geDVCR pic.twitter.com/SmhWe8cD9L — Liverpool Airport (@LPL_Airport) December 12, 2017

Back in October of this year, easyJet had celebrated 20 years of operations at the airport and since then have carried over 40 million passengers to and from Liverpool to date.

The new routes that easyJet have announced will add an extra 20,000 seats to their total passenger capacity at the Merseyside base, which is a strong boost for Liverpool during the Summer.

Ryanair currently flies to 25 destinations and on these new easyJet routes, Ryanair will not compete with them on any of the routes, showing an increase in market share on easyJet’s side.