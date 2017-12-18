easyJet to Launch 20 New Routes in Summer 2018

MIAMI — Today, easyJet announced 20 new routes to be launched in Summer 2018 from seven UK airports: Belfast, Bristol, London Gatwick, Liverpool, London-Luton, Manchester, and Southend.

The budget carrier is adding four new destinations in Europe, including Ancona and Genoa in Italy, Nea Anchialos in Greece and Reus in Spain, as well as routes previously served that were popular among its customers like Seville, Naples, and Bordeaux.

easyJet will compete with other low-cost operators on Reus service like Flybe, Ryanair, Thomas Cook and Tui.

Almost every route is planned to be operated on a daily basis by carrier’s Airbus A319 and A320 aircraft. According to UK Country Director, Sophie Dekkers, customers may find “flights tailored to their budget and travel dates” through an app called “Inspire Me.”

easyJet will operate flights to five destinations from Belfast (BFS): Isle of Man, Naples, Valencia, Genoa, and Seville. Although from Gatwick (LGW) it will operate only two destinations: Alcona and Nea Anchialos.

Also, as already reported by Airways, there will be flights from Liverpool (LPL) to three destinations: Dalaman, Palermo, and Pula. And from London-Luton (LTN) to five destinations: Dalaman, Genoa, Palermo, Reus, and Thessaloniki.

Lastly, from Manchester (MAN) there’s just a service to Genoa, and from Southend, easyJet will fly to four destinations: Bordeaux, Dubrovnik, Prague, and Pula

“We’re really pleased to be launching 20 new routes for the summer 2018 schedule. Passengers can look forward to fantastic European destinations, whether they are traveling for business or leisure,” said Dekkers.

easyjet accomplished a milestone record in 2017 for 80.2 million passengers — a 10% increase compared to the previous year.

It operates an all-Airbus fleet of 231 aircraft composed of 128 A319-100 (making them the largest operator of the type worldwide), 99 A320-200, and 4 A320neo.

The low-cost carrier also has 141 aircraft in order: 15 Airbus A320-200 to be delivered by 2018, 96 A320neo to be delivered by 2022 and 30 A321neo.