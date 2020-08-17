MIAMI – easyJet (U2) today confirmed that the closure of its bases at London Stansted, London Southend, and Newcastle will go ahead. The closures follow the completion of its collective consultation process.

The airline says it will continue to work with BALPA on the next phase that includes the voluntary redundancy and individual consultation process.

Additionally, U2 has reached an agreement with Unite on voluntary redundancy terms and selection criteria for impacted Cabin Crew members. An individual consultation process with its Cabin Crew continues.

easyJet A320-214 taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

easyJet Compensates Crew

During the consultation, the airline identified methods to reduce the numbers of proposed compulsory redundancies across the business by offering enhanced voluntary redundancy packages to all UK Crew.

easyJet is also looking at additional options like part-time and seasonal contracts, base transfers where possible, and unpaid leave.

As a result, the number of compulsory redundancies will be significantly reduced. For example, through the consultation process with Unite, 93% of U2’s Cabin Crew who were at risk of redundancy have opted for an enhanced voluntary redundancy package.

“Working closely with our employee representatives, I am pleased that we have been able to identify ways to significantly reduce the number of proposed compulsory redundancies through providing enhanced voluntary redundancy packages for all UK crew,” said easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren.

“Alongside additional options like part-time and seasonal contracts, base transfers, and unpaid leave which we expect to result in reducing the number of job losses overall.”

easyJet procession. Photo: easyJet.

easyJet Loses Strongholds

The airline will cease based operations from the aforementioned airports from August 31, 2020.

London Stansted and Newcastle are to remain part of U2’s route network, and some domestic and international flights will continue to operate, served by inbound flying from other bases across the network.

easyJet will be informing affected customers of their options including transferring to another airport or receiving a full refund in the coming days.

easyjet Airbus A320 | Photo: Mark Harkin

A Hit to Revenue

“We have had to take the very difficult decision to close three UK bases as a result of the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions, compounded by quarantine measures in the UK which are impacting demand for travel,” Lundgren said.

According to planespotters.net, the airline still has 51 of their 163 aircraft in storage; a huge hit to easyJet’s potential revenue.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left all airlines struggling, but especially ultra-low-cost airlines like easyJet who operate hundreds of flights per day on their enormous fleets.