EasyJet Celebrates Its Edinburgh 50 Millionth Passenger

MIAMI — UK low-cost airline, EasyJet, recently surpassed the 50 millionth passenger mark traveling through its Edinburgh base in Scotland.

The Scottish capital has been associated with the airline since EasyJet started operations in the late 1990s as one of its first routes and bases.

EasyJet recently expanded its Edinburgh (EDI) operation by offering 40% more seats on Italian destinations during the upcoming summer and extended nonstop flights to Jersey for the winter 2019/2020 season.

The low-cost carrier now operates to 39 routes from EDI, equating to 540 flights per week throughout the busy summer season. Additionally, EasyJet operates 14 daily flights to London’s Gatwick (LGW), Luton (LTN), and Stansted (STN).

“We are delighted to be celebrating flying 50 million passengers from Edinburgh,” admitted Ali Gayward, UK Country Manager for EasyJet. “Since the launch of our first flight from the city over 24 years ago, Edinburgh has been a key market for easyJet and this is a fantastic milestone for us.”

Gayward added that the airline will remain committed to providing great value and convenient connections for the airline’s customers in the Scottish capital.

“I have to thank our fantastic customers for their loyalty and support. We remain excited about the future at Edinburgh.”

Edinburgh Airport’s CEO, Gordon Dewar, seemed happy to say that EDI has “a great relationship with easyJet and their continued expansion.”

“It demonstrates the strong commitment to Edinburgh as well as the popularity of its routes and destinations,” he said.

Dewar welcomes more choice and variety for passengers, “something our passengers also welcome as 50 million can attest to!”

Photo: Ad Meskens

The It’s great to see easyJet mark this milestone from a Scottish Airport especially. No other airline has marked 50 million passengers from Edinburgh to date.

EasyJet are continuing to grow their young Airbus fleet, receiving their 6thA321neo G-UZMF (CN8508) two days ago. The easyJet group has a whole has 324 aircraft, with an average age of 7.2 years, consisting of 125 A319s, 169 A320ceos, 24 A320neos and Six A321neos.