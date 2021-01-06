MIAMI – If you have booked a flight on easyJet (U2), you’d better check with the airline. The Mirror reports today that U2 is canceling flights due to England’s third national lockdown. The cancellations begin January 10. U2 is urging passengers outside the country to return home “as options to travel after this date will be reduced.”

easyJet will continue to operate flights until January 10 and repatriate customers. Afterward, it will only operate routes which are ‘essential connectivity’ such as domestic flights and a few international routes.

The company said it was contacting affected customers to offer them a series of choices: a refund, a voucher, or the option to rebook for a flight on a later date.

The Mirror article reports that the government says that “UK residents currently abroad do not need to return home immediately.” However, anyone who is abroad should check with their airline or travel firm regarding their return home. Information can be found at the government’s full list of lockdown rules.

easyJet Airbus A320-214 reg. OE-IVW taxing to the gate at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Other Airlines Affected, Too

And it’s not just easyJet. TUI has announced it would be cancelling all holidays during the lockdown period (holidays from Scotland and Wales are cancelled until January 21). Thomas Cook and easyJet Holidays have also said that they will be contacting affected customers with options to rebook, receive credit, or request a full refund.

In a statement, easyJet said, “Following the UK Government’s announcement, we are required to further reduce our flying program with the view to maintaining essential connectivity between key cities in the UK, including domestic services from London, Bristol, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Belfast, and Scotland, alongside a small number of international routes.

“We will operate flights up to and including the 10th January focused on repatriating any customers who need to return to the UK. Customers who need to return home should transfer onto these flights as soon as possible as options to travel after this date will be reduced.

“We are contacting customers whose flights are cancelled with their options and all customers unable to travel as a result of the lockdown restrictions, whether their flights are cancelled or scheduled to operate, can transfer their flights to a later date for free, or receive a voucher or a refund.”

Featured image: easyJet procession. Photo: easyJet.

