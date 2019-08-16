EasyJet Boosts Glasgow Base With One Additional A320 Aircraft

MIAMI — EasyJet plans to add a fifth aircraft to its Glasgow Airport (GLA) base starting March 2020, creating around 50 new jobs at the Scottish airport.

The supplementary plane, which will join the airline’s current two Airbus A319s and two A320s, will offer an additional 340,000 seats from Glasgow next year.

According to EasyJet, the new plane will start flights to Birmingham (BHX) on March 29, 13 times per week, year-round. More routes are set to be announced within the next few months.

Photo: Mark Harkin

“We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating our expansion at Glasgow Airport,” declared Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager. “The addition of another aircraft will help us to deliver long term, sustainable growth at the base providing customers with a greater range of destinations, all with low fares and great service.”

Gayward also admitted being excited about the new route to BHX, which “will provide even more great value and convenient domestic connectivity for our customers.”

The low-cost carrier has a long-standing history at Glasgow Airport. On November 10, 1995, EasyJet operated its first-ever flight between GLA and London-Luton (LTN). Since then, the carrier has flown 34 million passengers through the Scottish gateway and is one of the airport’s largest operators.

EasyJet was the first airline to transport over a million passengers per year pass through Glasgow.

Francois Bourienne, AGS Airports Group’s CCO, noted that the airport’s relationship with EasyJet has been “long and productive.”

“Easyjet’s plans to expand operations is fantastic news for both the airport and over one million passengers who travel with the airline from Glasgow each year,” Bourienne said.

“This is a significant investment given that the introduction of a fifth based aircraft brings with it an additional 340,000 seats annually and will support approximately 50 new jobs at Glasgow Airport. The additional aircraft not only puts Glasgow Airport on a course for future growth but also underlines Easyjet’s continued commitment to our passengers.”

The addition of one aircraft to EasyJet’s base in GLA is certainly welcome news. Last year, Glasgow Airport reported that 250,000 fewer passengers flew through its terminals, compared to the previous year.

Photo: Ralf Roletschek / Roletschek.at

In 2018, 9.7 million passed through Scotland’s second busiest airport, compared to the 9.9 million during 2017. Even though Glasgow did not expect to see any growth in 2019, it anticipated seeing some passenger growth return in 2020.

Easyjet remains to be one of Europe’s fastest-growing airlines operating an all-Airbus fleet. Between the three airiness within the group, Easyjet, Easyjet Switzerland, and Easyjet Europe, the carrier operates a total of 329 Airbus aircraft, with an average age of 7.4 years of age. This includes 35 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, 29 A320neos, and 6 A321neos.