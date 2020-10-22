MIAMI – Eastern Airlines (2D) is planning on adding new routes between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Buenos Aires Ministro Pistarini International Airport (EZE) in Argentina and Santa Cruz Viru Viru International Airport (VVI) in Bolivia.

With the status of the reopening in Argentina slightly up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2D hopes seasonally operate the flights to EZE between December 12 and March 27, 2021.

The route to VVI, pending approval of the Bolivian government, would operate seasonally between November 11 and March 27 with two weekly flights.

Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

A Disruptor

Eastern Airlines, taking the name of the old MIA heavyweight carrier Eastern Air Lines (EA) which ceased operations in 1991, emerged in October 2018 when Dynamic International Airways bought the EA brand and logo.

Having operated many humanitarian flights throughout the COVID-19 pandemic around Latin America, 2D flew to Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Peru, Guyana, El Salvador, and Suriname bringing Americans home.

2D now counts MIA, New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Cabo San Lucas (SJD) in Mexico, Port-au-Prince Toussaint Louverture International Airport (PAP) in Haiti, Georgetown Cheddi Jagan International Airport (GEO) in Guyana, and Guayaquil José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport (GYE) in Ecuador among its regular destinations.

With the airline reportedly aiming to “promote important low fare competitive service between the US and Argentina”, 2D with a fleet of Boeing 767-200s, Boeing 767-200ERs, Boeing 767-300ERs, and Boeing 777-200ERs seems poised to due so.