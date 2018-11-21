Eastern Airways Adds Newcastle-London City To Its Network

LONDON – One of Flybe’s franchises, Eastern Airways (T3), will add new flights between Newcastle (NCL) and London City (LCY) starting in 2019. The 70-minute flight will launch on January 7 on a twice-daily basis, as well as offering convenient flight times for businessmen.

Flights will depart NCL 08:05 and 17:50, arriving into LCY at 09:45 and 19:30, respectively, on weekdays, as well as a single evening Sunday service, which will save time compared to road and rail.



Eastern Airways will use the Saab 2000s on these flights. It will go from Aberdeen initially calling at Newcastle before advancing onwards to London City.

The carrier currently runs a fleet of 21 planes consisting of two ATR72s, nine British Aerospace Jetstream 41s, four Embraer ERJ-145s and six Saab 2000s.



The carrier’s General Manager of Commercial Operations, Roger Hage, stated that this new route is “part of our strategic business alignment to serving core regional business hubs and supports our belief of it being vital that major UK cities have direct fast convenient air-links between the regions and city of London.”

Photo: Markus Eigenheer

Eastern Airways launched operations back in 1995 and has based across the likes of Aberdeen, Cardiff, Durham, Humberside, Leeds, Newcastle, Norwich, Southampton, and Wick.



The carrier entered a franchise agreement with struggling carrier Flybe back in September 2017 which would see all flights operated by Eastern on the “BE” Flybe flight numbers.

Earlier this month, Flybe has gone on-sale following rising costs of fuel, increased competition, and the volatility in currencies sparked by the imminent BREXIT.

If Eastern Airways does use its Saab 2000 aircraft, up to 135,000 passengers will be able to take advantage of this route every year, which would be a big revenue raiser for the carrier.



As soon as Airways confirms what equipment will be used on the double-daily flights, this story will be updated.

UPDATE: This route is to launch using the Saab 2000 aircraft according to sources in the industry.