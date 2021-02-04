MIAMI – UK regional airline Eastern Airways (T3) announced today that it is launching two new routes to Gibraltar (GIB).

Beginning in late May, the carrier will connect Gibraltar with Southampton (SOU) and Birmingham (BHX) on a twice weekly schedule. The inaugural flight from Southampton on May 24 will be the first-ever flight between the two airports. It will also be the first time T3 has flown to Gibraltar.

Eastern’s new route from Birmingham will reconnect the Midlands to Gibraltar after the bankruptcy and demise of Monarch in 2017.

Photo: Alberto Cucini

The Airline Comments

“This marks a major development in the network Eastern Airways offers as our first regular scheduled service to the Mediterranean peninsula adjoining Spain,” said Roger Hage, Eastern Airways general manager. “The new services see both our return to Birmingham Airport as an operator while extending the growing number of destinations served from our Southampton hub.”

On both routes, the airline is using the Embraer 190 e-jet which seats about 100 passengers.

Southampton Airport Operations Director Steve Szalay called the new connection to Gibraltar “tremendous news” as Eastern Airways continues to grow from southern England. “This is a new destination for the airport and a positive step forward given the challenging conditions our entire industry continues to face.

“We look forward to working with Eastern to develop this service further and welcoming the first passengers later this year.”

Gibraltar is a popular sun and fun tourist location, as well as a important business destination for UK citizens.

Featured image: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.