Eastern Airways to Resume Rennes, Nantes Flights

MIAMI – Eastern Airways (T3) is set to take over French routes previously served by Flybe (BE) with flights to Rennes-Bretagne and Nantes-Atlantique.

Rennes-Bretagne Airport (RNS) confirms that flights from the British airline to/from Southampton (SOU) would resume as of April 29 with a three times weekly schedule on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Flights are set to leave Southampton at 11:15 to arrive in Rennes-Bretagne at 13:30. Return flights departing Rennes at 14:10 and arriving in Southampton at 14:25, all local times.

Nantes-Atlantique Flights

As announced by T3, flights to/from Nantes-Atlantique (NTE) are set to resume on Friday, April 30. Confirmation is not yet available on the Nantes Airport website.

The schedule is set for a three times weekly service – Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – leaving Southampton at 11:15 to arrive in Nantes at 13:40. Return flights depart Nantes at 14:20 and arrive at 14:45, all local times. All flights to be operated by 72-seater ATR72-600.

Eastern airways is not new to French skies, it used to service domestic regional airports in France until Brexit wrote off its European agreements.

