Eastern Airways to Relaunch UK Regional Flights

MIAMI – Eastern Airways (T3) has announced that it will launch new summer routes. The new flights will go from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and Teesside International Airport (MME) to Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY).

The flights will include a complimentary 15kg checked bag per passenger. The Leeds-Cornwall flight will begin on July 9; the Teesside-Cornwall flight, on July 6.

The flight schedule for the Leeds-Cornwall flight will be offered daily Monday to Friday and is a replacement flight for now lost Flybe (BE). The Teesside-Cornwall flight will be offered Mondays and Fridays.

Overall Flight Resumptions

Eastern Airways announced last week that it was planning on resuming flights on June 22. Focusing initially on Southampton Airport (SOU), from June 22, a weekday service to Belfast City, Manchester, Newcastle, and Aberdeen will be offered.

On 29 June, the SOU to LBA service will be added, and MME on July 6. The final addition announced will be to Dublin, scheduled to begin on July 23.

Flight schedules and frequency will be adjusted during the coming months according to demand.

Filling a Void

Following the collapse of BE, T3 has tried to fill the void for passengers needing to transit through Southampton. The airline has worked hard to be able to support the UK in the recovery from Covid-19.

The airline will offer limited on board service, and has added extensive disinfection and cleaning procedures.

The likes of T3 and Loganair (LM) will no doubt be in clear competition over the regional market due to their similar size.

Competition from easyJet and Loganair

However in recent months we have had the likes of easyJet (U2) adding more routes into the regional market such as the Manchester-Aberdeen route that LM currently serves.

Services with U2 will commence on a seven-weekly basis using its 186-seater Airbus A320 aircraft. This will be the 4th newest domestic route announced by the carrier.

As for current competition, LM currently uses the 50-seater Embraer E145, which offers precisely 1,150 seats per week.

A looming price war

When U2 launches the service, it will be able to accommodate 1,302 seats, a difference of 152 more seats per week compared to its competitor.

This would strongly suggest that a price war would begin between the two sides, even with U2 servicing the city seven times a week.

It remains clear that with Flybe not appearing to be returning from the dead anytime soon, it means that the regional market is now beginning to heat up on the competition front which could encourage more business-based fliers to go more low-cost.

Only time will tell what will actually happen, especially as the industry is not out of the woods yet with this pandemic.