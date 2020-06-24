Airways Magazine

Eastern Airways to Relaunch UK Regional Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Eastern Airways to Relaunch UK Regional Flights MIAMI – Eastern Airways (T3) has announced that it will launch new summer routes. The new flights will go from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and Teesside International Airport (MME) to...
  • SkyTeam Launches SkyCare&Protect Pledge MIAMI – The SkyTeam airline alliance has announced that all 19 member airlines have joined together to commit to the SkyCare&Protect pledge. Under the pledge, airlines will have new personal...
  

Eastern Airways to Relaunch UK Regional Flights

Eastern Airways to Relaunch UK Regional Flights
June 24
04:00 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Eastern Airways (T3) has announced that it will launch new summer routes. The new flights will go from Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and Teesside International Airport (MME) to Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY).

The flights will include a complimentary 15kg checked bag per passenger. The Leeds-Cornwall flight will begin on July 9; the Teesside-Cornwall flight, on July 6.

The flight schedule for the Leeds-Cornwall flight will be offered daily Monday to Friday and is a replacement flight for now lost Flybe (BE). The Teesside-Cornwall flight will be offered Mondays and Fridays.

Overall Flight Resumptions

Eastern Airways announced last week that it was planning on resuming flights on June 22. Focusing initially on Southampton Airport (SOU), from June 22, a weekday service to Belfast City, Manchester, Newcastle, and Aberdeen will be offered.

On 29 June, the SOU to LBA service will be added, and MME on July 6. The final addition announced will be to Dublin, scheduled to begin on July 23.

Flight schedules and frequency will be adjusted during the coming months according to demand.

Filling a Void

Following the collapse of BE, T3 has tried to fill the void for passengers needing to transit through Southampton. The airline has worked hard to be able to support the UK in the recovery from Covid-19.

The airline will offer limited on board service, and has added extensive disinfection and cleaning procedures.

The likes of T3 and Loganair (LM) will no doubt be in clear competition over the regional market due to their similar size.

Competition from easyJet and Loganair

However in recent months we have had the likes of easyJet (U2) adding more routes into the regional market such as the Manchester-Aberdeen route that LM currently serves.

Services with U2 will commence on a seven-weekly basis using its 186-seater Airbus A320 aircraft. This will be the 4th newest domestic route announced by the carrier.

As for current competition, LM currently uses the 50-seater Embraer E145, which offers precisely 1,150 seats per week.

A looming price war

When U2 launches the service, it will be able to accommodate 1,302 seats, a difference of 152 more seats per week compared to its competitor.

This would strongly suggest that a price war would begin between the two sides, even with U2 servicing the city seven times a week.

It remains clear that with Flybe not appearing to be returning from the dead anytime soon, it means that the regional market is now beginning to heat up on the competition front which could encourage more business-based fliers to go more low-cost.

Only time will tell what will actually happen, especially as the industry is not out of the woods yet with this pandemic.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19Eastern AirwaysFeaturedUK
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Taylor Beall

Taylor Beall

Originally from the USA, now located in Europe. I hold a Masters degree in Aerospace Structures and Materials, and have a passion for aviation safety and investigation, winning the 2016 ISASI Kasputin Award. Hobbies include traveling and Kyudo.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0