MIAMI – From September 14, Eastern Airways (T3) will operate flights between Teesside International Airport (MME) and London Heathrow (LHR).

According to today’s announcement, the airline will offer daily frequencies using an Embraer 170 aircraft.

Photo: Cardiff Airport

Flights after More than a Decade

While this service is part of T3’s expansion plans, the route had no operators since 2009. The last one to fly between MME and LHR was former British Midland Airways.

However, this is not the first T3 flight between London and MME. On July 6, the company started to operate daily frequencies at London City Airport (LCY).

Back to LHR, the carrier will use Terminal 2. The departing flights from there will be at 10:30 on Saturdays, 14:30 Mondays-Fridays, and 15:30 on Sundays, all local times.

From MME, the services start at 08:15 on Saturdays, 12:40 Mondays-Fridays, and 13:40 on Sundays, all local times.

The air time for the arriving is about one hour and ten minutes.

The airline will operate a 76-seat Embraer 170 aircraft. From MME to LHR, flight code will be T3333 while from LHR to MME it will be T3338.

A Boost for Tees Valley

A year since its current situation, MME was about to close. Then, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen took control over the airport.

The airport started to increase its traffics with new routes. However, according to Houchen, people asked to have a connection to LHR.

MME has now flights to LHR. Additionally, it has other services to London with T3 at LCY.

Beyond the thankful words to LHR and the airline’s team, Houchen also said that these services are key for the local economy. High demand at MME would create good quality jobs for local workers, he concluded.

For Eastern Airways, this is significant news.

It remains clear that the focus on ex-Flybe slots is evident, as T3 aims to plug the gap in the regional market.

Time will tell to determine how successful the route is, especially with a niche market such as Teesside.