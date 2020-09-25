MIAMI – British regional airline Eastern Airways (T3) is launching a year-round service from Manchester Airport (MAN) to Cornwall Airport Newquay (NQY) on October 23, 2020.

Flights will firstly operate four times a week throughout the winter season. By summertime, they will increase to “at least daily.” This route was previously flown by Flybe (BE) which ceased operations in March 2020. It will add to Eastern’s existing Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) and Teesside International Airport (MME) services.

Pete Downes, Managing Director of NQY, expresses his enthusiasm for the new flights. “This announcement by Eastern Airways of a third new route is fantastic news,” he says. “It demonstrates a real vote of confidence in our region and of the potential for domestic air travel to continue its recovery.”

BAe Jetstream 41 ‘G-MAJJ’ Eastern_Airways. Photo: Wiki Commons

Flights on Sale Now

Flights are on sale and open for booking on the airline’s website. The flights will take just over an hour and save a road or rail journey of nearly 7 hours. Some of the United Kingdom’s best beaches are in Newquay, and Eastern will provide quick and easy access to them.

The airline’s website also shows that the British Aerospace JetStream 41 will be used on this route. Eastern currently has 7 of this aircraft type in its fleet.

BAe JetStream 41. Photo: Laurent Errera via Wikimedia

Keeping COVID-19 in Mind

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, Eastern is limiting its in-flight service. Doing so will help crew members reduce contact with customers. Additionally, all touch points will get full wipedowns after use. Aircraft will also get thorough overnight cleanings.

“The health, well-being and safety of all customers and staff is a priority throughout the journey including airports and on-board the aircraft,” the airline says.