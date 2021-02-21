MIAMI – Eastern Airlines (2D) has revealed several new domestic and international routes along with intentions to expand its fleet with additional Boeing 777s.

This latest reincarnation of the “Eastern Airlines” name, originally operating as Dynamic International Airways, launched operations as “Eastern Airlines, LLC” just over a year ago. Since then, the airline rapidly expanded its route network and acquired several Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft.

Last week, the carrier submitted a letter to the Department of Transportation (DOT) requesting to expand its fleet from 10 to 18 aircraft. According to 2D, the DOT has not allowed them to increase its fleet size since 2015. Eastern states it has purchased two Boeing 777-200ER aircraft and plans to begin operating these in the second quarter of 2021 following FAA certification.

Eastern Airlines also intends to lease two Boeing 777-200 Freighters for Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance (ACMI) charters. The airline claims it will need to grow its fleet to meet an expected increase in demand from a U.S. Department of Defense contract and its upcoming new routes.

Eastern Airlines Boeing 767. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Eastern Airlines’ Latest Route Expansion

Eastern Airlines has outlined its routes for the next year in the document submitted to the DOT. 2D tentatively plans to establish new routes that build upon the airline’s existing presence in Latin America. Additionally, 2D’s new Alaska flight represents the carrier’s first domestic US route. The new routes are listed below:

From Miami (MIA):

1x weekly Quito, Ecuador (UIO) starting May 26, 2021

3x weekly Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) starting March 28, 2021

2x weekly Belo Horizonte, Brazil (CNF) starting May 31, 2021

2x weekly Toronto, Canada (YYZ) via Georgetown, Guyana (GEO) starting April 1, 2021

From New York (JFK):

1x weekly Quito, Ecuador (UIO) starting May 26, 2021

1x weekly Anchorage, Alaska (ANC) starting May 27, 2021

2x weekly Belo Horizonte, Brazil (CNF) starting June 1, 2021

From Boston (BOS):

2x weekly Belo Horizonte, Brazil (CNF) starting May 30, 2021

From Los Angeles (LAX):

Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE) starting May 28, 2021

Eastern Airlines expresses intentions to increase frequencies on the new routes to Quito, Guayaquil, Belo Horizonte, and Santo Domingo, subject to government approval. At the moment, 2D’s flights to Anchorage and Quito are scheduled with the Boeing 777 while the rest are with the Boeing 767.

Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

Eastern Airlines Reshapes Its Routes

Although Eastern Airlines is adding a slew of new routes, the airline seems to be dropping flights to several destinations. Notably, Philadelphia (PHL) was not mentioned and flights no longer appear to be bookable on 2D’s website. Furthermore, flights to Port-au-Prince, Haiti (PAP) are gone and removed from their route map.

Eastern Airlines has previously axed new routes before they began. The carrier intended to commence flights from Miami to Santa Cruz, Bolivia (VVI) along with Philadelphia to Mexico City (MEX) and Miami, but these no longer appear to be operational in the near future.

Eastern Airlines continues with ambitious growth and despite some route cuts, the airline is optimistic with new destinations and the upcoming launch of Boeing 777 operations.

Featured Image: Eastern Airlines Boeing 777. Photo: Eastern Airlines

