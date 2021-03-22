MIAMI – Eastern Airlines (2D) is launching a new nonstop flight from Miami (MIA) to Montevideo, Uruguay (MVD) as part of its recent Latin America route expansion.

Eastern Airlines, LLC, the latest carrier to bear the iconic “Eastern Air Lines” name, began flying passengers at the start of 2020. Since then, the carrier has rapidly expanded with new routes and destinations, such as Quito and Anchorage, and added Boeing 777s to its fleet.

From June 3, 2021, the airline will commence flights between Miami and Montevideo using a 226-seat Boeing 767-300. The route will operate twice a week departing Miami on Thursdays and Sundays.

“Congratulations to Eastern Airlines for adding this new chapter to their storied history at MIA, and for connecting our residents to the popular South American city of Montevideo,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.



“We look forward to expanding our County’s tourism and trade connections with Uruguay, as we continue to provide safe air travel to and from our growing number of international markets.”

Eastern Airlines Boeing 767-300 | Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Eastern Airlines Flies, American Airlines Suspends

American Airlines (AA) is currently the only carrier offering passenger flights between Miami and Montevideo. As of now, AA is operating two weekly flights using the Boeing 777-200ER. However, the airline will be suspending passenger MIA-MVD flights at the end of this month.

American is slated to resume the passenger Miami-Montevideo route on December 16, 2021 with a daily 777-200ER. Eastern Airlines will now be the sole operator on the Miami-Montevideo route until American resumes it at the end of the year.

“As the capital and largest city in Uruguay, Montevideo meets Eastern’s ongoing mission to offer direct, nonstop service to underserved markets around the globe. As the first nonstop option available between Montevideo and our growing network in Miami, Eastern is pleased to provide travelers with the best value possible”, said Steve Harfst, President & CEO Eastern Airlines.

Eastern Airlines will also be launching flights from Miami to Quito, Ecuador (UIO) and Belo Horizonte, Brazil (CNF) in the next few months, which marks two new destinations for the carrier. In January, 2D launched the only passenger flight between Miami and Asunción, Paraguay (ASU). The new Miami to Montevideo route represents Eastern’s commitment to serving the Latin American market.

Featured Image: Eastern Airlines Boeing 767-336(ER). Photo: Ryan Scottini/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.