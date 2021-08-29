MIAMI – Eastern Airlines (2D) is providing assistance in evacuating people from Afghanistan following a period of South American growth, according to a 2D statement.

Eastern Airlines is a member of the Civil Air Reserve Fleet (CRAF), a recently activated fleet utilizing civilian aircraft to assist those of the United States Department of Defense (DOD) in evacuating people from Afghanistan.

By contributing aircraft and flight crews, 2D is assisting the DOD by safely transporting evacuees to the United States, according to a 2D statement.

Eastern Airlines Boeing 767. Photo: Ryan Scottini / Airways

South American Growth

The participation of 2D in the CRAF follows a period of growth in the South American market for the airline.

The airline announced routes connecting Miami International Airport (MIA) to Asunción Silvio Pettirossi International Airport (ASU) and Montevideo Carrasco International Airport (MVD) in Paraguay and Uruguay respectively.

While 2D South American operations have been primarily smooth, the airline reportedly cancelled a flight between MIA and MVD on August 23, leaving 140 passengers stranded at MIA, according to the Uruguayan newspaper El País.

Perfect or not, 2D as a relatively new airline is taking advantage of the aircraft it has on hand, aiding the evacuees from Afghanistan while enhancing connectivity between the United States and South America.