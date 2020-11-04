MIAMI – Eastern Airlines (2D) has announced a new route between Miami (MIA), Florida, and Asunción (ASU), Paraguay set for inauguration in November 2020.

Having made many repatriation flights between ASU and MIA between April and mid-October amid the COVID-19 pandemic, 2D is set to begin weekly scheduled service between the cities on November 8 with twice-weekly service coming on December

Flights will operate twice weekly on the Boeing 767-200 and 767-300 aircraft at 2D, constituting the first regularly scheduled flights between the United States and Paraguay since American Airlines (AA) stopped flying between ASU and MIA in 2015.

Eastern Airlines Boeing 767 Photo: Eastern Airlines

A South American Presence

As AA has reduced many flights to South America amid the pandemic, 2D has been expanding with ASU coming on top of two new routes to Buenos Aires (EZE), Argentina and Santa Cruz (VVI), Bolivia bringing a low cost disruptor to the market.

With new 777s in the 2D fleet along with an increasing route map, it will be interesting to see if 2D can truly disrupt the long-haul market to South America, enabling lower cost travel to the region.

Featured image: Photo: Luca Flores/Airways

