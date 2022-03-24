DALLAS – Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, EASA has suspended Russian aircraft, MROs’ Part 145, and Third Country Operator (TCO) certificates. This includes pending or new EASA certificate applications, as well as aircraft leasing and airline code-sharing arrangements.

In line with EU sanctions against Russia, EASA suspended any certificates it has given, including those for products, parts, and appliances, as well as certificates for organizations and flight simulation training equipment, if the holder is based in Russia or is otherwise subject to the sanctions.

The type certificates of the Irkut SSJ 100/95, Bierev BE-103 and BE-200ES-E, Tupolev Tu-204, and Russian Helicopters Ka-32 are also affected. The Ka-32 is operated in Portugal, Spain, and Switzerland.

Russian Government RA-64522 Tupolev Tu-214SUS. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Comments from EASA

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency stated it was taking the action in accordance with EU sanctions that prohibit providing “technical assistance or other services related to the goods and technology suited for use in aviation or the space industry, whether or not originating in the [EU], and to the provision, manufacture, maintenance and use of those goods and technology, directly or indirectly, to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Russia or for use in Russia.”

Featured image: Business-Aero RA-64010 Tupolev Tu-204-300A. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways