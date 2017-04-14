Dynamic International Airways Launches New Daily Route Between NY And Ecuador

MIAMI – Dynamic International Airways announced this week a new route from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Guayaquil’s José Joaquín International Airport (GYE) in Ecuador, set to start on June 1.

Initial flights during June will be offered 5 times a week, while flights after July 1 to October 28 will be daily.

“We are incredibly excited to be offering travelers direct access out of New York right into the heart of Ecuador,” said Elizabeth Sukie, Dynamic’s International Airways Senior Vice President. “Ecuador is home to a rich culture, set in some of the most breathtaking natural scenery in the world. With our new route, seamless travel between Ecuador and the United States is now possible.”

Dynamic Airways currently serves Caracas and Guyana from New York, rumors in the industry indicate that the Caracas route will be closed in May to favor the new Guayaquil service to be operated with the carrier’s Boeing 767 aircraft.

If rumors are confirmed, Dynamic Airways will stop serving in Venezuela, as in last October they decided to close its short-lived Fort Lauderdale – Caracas service due to poor demand.