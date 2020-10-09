MIAMI – Due to the impact of the pandemic, Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) has announced via a memo that it will review the London Gatwick (LGW) base. The airline is introducing proposals to secure its operation at LGW moving forward.

As these are unprecedented times, DY proposed the removal of its short-haul staff base from the airport. Additionally, it suggested a small reduction of surplus Cabin Crew from its long-haul fleet there.

With these options on the table, the carrier seeks to meet business needs with future associated costs. The latter, according to DY, have continued to deepen due to changing government advice and travel restrictions. These have resulted in a prolonged crisis that is far from over, as stated by DY.

The announcement comes after the company recorded a 96% passenger traffic drop in its September results. The downtrend also extended in a load factor by 37 points.

Norwegian (Victor Borge Livery) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Sander.

A Remarked Staff Commitment

In addition to the proposals, the company recognized that these are unwelcomed news during what are already uncertain times. Accordingly, it recognized the exemplar dedication and patience of its UK staff throughout the crisis.

With a “heavy heart”, DY concluded the announcement, saying that it was working closely with Crew and their unions to mitigate redundancies.