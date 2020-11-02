LONDON – Norwegian Air (DY) has been named Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2020 for the sixth consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards. In 2020, DY has continued to collect accolades, winning the Loyalty Program of the Year and Best Customer Service recognitions at the Freddie Awards for Norwegian Reward.

In 2019, DY was been voted Europe’s Best Low-Cost Airline by passengers for six consecutive years at the SkyTrax World Airline Awards 2013-2019, along with being named the World’s Best Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline for the past five consecutive years. While SkyTrax has been under scrutiny in recent years, and 2020 is not a year to remember, DY celebrates the news.

Norwegian (Victor Borge Livery) Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Daniel Sander.

Environmental Sustainability Strategy

According to the company, throughout 2020, DY remained committed to being a leader in sustainable aviation with the launch of a new environmental sustainability strategy that will begin immediately and deliver several industry-leading targets such as cutting CO2 emissions by 45 percent by 2030, removing all non-recyclable plastics and recycling all single-use plastics by 2023.

This strategy builds on previous achievements which include becoming the first airline to sign the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) pledge, committing to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Photo: Andrea Ongaro

Statement from Norwegian Air

Jacob Schram, CEO of DY, said, “DY has faced unprecedented challenges in 2020 due to the sudden global impact of COVID-19 across the travel industry.”

“Throughout this prolonged crisis we have kept our customers at the heart of our business by continuing to operate key domestic and European routes while delivering our award-winning service.”

“Winning ‘Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’ for a sixth consecutive year is yet a further demonstration of the resilience and dedication of colleagues from across DY who have all shown themselves to be true Red Nose Warriors.”

Norwegian Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Joe G Walker.

Statement from World Travel Awards

Graham E. Cooke, President & Founder, World Travel Awards, said “Despite the unprecedented challenges faced by the aviation industry this year, DY has demonstrated unrivalled resilience, allowing it to continue delivering excellent customer service.

Cooke congratulated DY, saying, “Well done to DY for winning ‘Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline’ for the sixth year in succession.”

Featured image: Norwegian Air Boeing 787. Photo: Andrea Ongaro

