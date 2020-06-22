Dubai’s Reopening Starts in July

MIAMI – Yesterday, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airlines (EK) and Group, and Chairman of flydubai (FZ) Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum announced that Dubai would once again welcome tourists starting July 7.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the shutdown of tourist traffic, Sheikh Ahmed ensured that both EK and FZ have clear safeguards in place to protect passengers, as well as ground and flight crews.

Comments on new health and safety protocols

According to Sheikh Ahmed, “The new protocols have been adopted after a detailed evaluation of the situation, both domestically and globally, and ensuring readiness to deal with all possible scenarios.”

Ahmed said that the move came at a time when the world was preparing to resume economic activities across sectors. “Travel and tourism are among the key industries at the forefront of spurring global economic recovery.”

The Shiekh added that airports and national carriers were resuming larger-scale operations by “stringently implementing globally benchmarked precautionary and preventive measures that protect the health and safety of travelers.”

Guidelines for Passengers

These new protocols allow for residents to travel to other places, as long as guidelines put in place by the destination’s government are met. Additionally, passengers may enter Dubai, in accordance with the implemented preventative measures against the spread of Coronavirus.

The Dubai Media Office reported that stranded residents will be able to return home starting June 22, and residents wishing to leave will be allowed starting June 23.

Tourists wishing to enter the city next month will be required to be tested for COVID-19 at Dubai airports, or be able to provide recent negative test results.

High Praises for Federal Efforts

Sheikh Ahmed made sure to express his gratitude for the work of those governmental entities at combating the virus, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

He also showed appreciation for the many private companies in Dubai that assisted in fighting the pandemic, claiming that the cooperation shown during these unprecedented times shows the true partnership of the city’s public and private sectors.