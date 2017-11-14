Dubai Air Show: Wataniya Airways Signs for 25 A320neos

DUBAI — Following Bombardier’s first aircraft order at the Dubai Air Show, breaking an all-Boeing streak of sales, comes in Airbus with Wataniya Airways.

Wataniya Airways and the European manufacturer have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 25 Airbus A320neo aircraft through Golden Falcon Aviation, Wataniya’s aircraft provider.

We are glad to announce that

Wataniya Airways added 25 A320 @Airbus to its aircraft fleet. — الخطوط الوطنية (@WataniyaAirways) November 14, 2017

This is significant news for the carrier as they only restarted operations back in July 2017, which highlights a substantial investment by the owners who are looking to grow the airline quickly.

Wataniya Airways has a long-term history with the Airbus A320. The Kuwaiti carrier started services in January 2009 operated by an aircraft of the type and provided flights from Kuwait to destinations across the Persian Gulf, Middle East, and Europe.

However, the airline reduced its operations in December 2010, grounding three aircraft and cutting its staff by a substantial amount. Later, in March 2011, Wataniya Airways ceased operations because of financial difficulties.

In July this year, it was announced that the airline would restart operations with seven destinations to seven different countries operated by their two Airbus A320-200s.

Wataniya’s Chairman, Ali Al Fouzan revealed that the A320neo Family of aircraft will offer his customers “the most comfortable and modern cabins with 18-inch-wide seats while ensuring profitability and efficiency.”

John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft noted that “this new order of 25 A320neo Family aircraft demonstrates the confidence in our leading single-aisle aircraft.”

This order is highlighted as continued confidence in the A320neo family and will increase their already substantial backlog.

Proud that @WataniyaAirways has selected the #A320neo Family for its fleet expansion and growth plans. The airline makes no mistake in selecting the popular single aisle family clocking a 60% market share! https://t.co/Y3zFlxSMQZ #DAS17 pic.twitter.com/X2slAYqwNo — Airbus PRESS (@AirbusPRESS) November 14, 2017

The A320neo has already captured 60% of the market and has over 5,200 orders from 95 different customers. Wataniya’s order just adds to the success of the program so far.