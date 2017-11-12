Dubai Air Show: FlyDubai Goes Full-Flat Upfront, New Uniforms

MIAMI — Low-cost, Middle-Eastern carrier FlyDubai unveiled its all-new full-flat upfront seating configuration on their first Boeing 737 MAX at the Dubai Air Show.

Showing a two-class configuration, the Business Class seats are furnished by Recaro’s Thomson Business product.

In Economy Class, Zodiac Aerospace’s standard economy seats will be available for more restrained customers.

The updated Business Class configuration is set as in a 2-2/1-1 layout, much like JetBlue’s revolutionary Mint.

The new seats offer a wide armrest followed by a divider for personal space. Each seat turns into a 1.98m full-flat bed and comes with the common amenities expected in such seating environment.

The Zodiac Aerospace’s economy seats that are on display provide IFE, hinting at the fact that the operations of this aircraft look towards the medium-long-haul perspective, and also feature USB chargers and audio jacks for basic entertainment use.

These seats are configured in a conventional 3-3 layout.

A commitment in the display of such amenities will show that FlyDubai’s strategy is ever evolving from the short-medium haul market to looking at more of a long-haul perspective.

On top of this, FlyDubai also unveiled a brand new uniform for cabin crew, hinting at a potential rebrand and strategy.

This could be seen as a response to JetBlue’s Mint product as FlyDubai’s strategy is now becoming much more aligned with that of JetBlue.

What does this mean? Comparable to JetBlue?

FlyDubai could be going towards somewhere like JetBlue’s Mint program in the sense that they want to offer better customer experiences at more affordable prices to its customer base.

Emirates, the owner, might be looking to consolidate this project to bridge the gap between their competitors in the Middle East.

FlyDubai has expanded quite vastly over the past few years, offering services to destinations across Eastern Europe and Russia.

JetBlue is also doing the same with their Mint program, expanding to new destinations across the Caribbean and coast-to-coast points across the mainland United States.

However, JetBlue’s strategy differs to FlyDubai’s as The Middle Eastern carrier has not yet refined their concept to being an all-across range.

Mint offers an experience from the origin, during in-flight experiences, and also when the passenger lands at their destination, offering faster check-in times at their origin to their first bag being dropped at the carousel after landing.

However, FlyDubai looks to be on their way in terms of alignment. The design of their business class is different to that of the Mint product.

It appears that the design is part of a model that definitely wants to adapt to the Mint strategy, which is to provide premium flying at a lower cost, something Emirates will especially be keen to do.

If they were to expand further out of the Middle East, then they can increase their market share in that sort of market as it is a segment that is yet to emerge across Europe.

The Boeing 737 MAX will certainly enable FlyDubai to do this, especially with the configurations that they are advertising.

At this time, however, the strategy isn’t completed. This is just simply the case of FlyDubai expanding their wings to show the world what they can do and what they want to do as well.

This conveys a sense of confidence which will definitely attract the attention of other premium carriers and maybe learn what they are about to do.

FlyDubai could, in theory, revolutionize that segment, especially for small aircraft like the 737MAX as many business classes across the world don’t offer a flatbed service.

It will most likely show a gamechanger in the industry for years to come.