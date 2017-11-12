Dubai Air Show: Emirates orders 46 Boeing 787-10, Unveils New 777 First Class Cabin

MIAMI — The Dubai Air Show kicks off with a massive order from Emirates: 46 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, a deal valued at $15.1 billion.

According to the American manufacturer, the Dreamliners will begin joining Emirates’ fleet starting in 2022. The order includes conversion rights to switch to the smaller variant, the 787-9.

According to the airline, the new 787-10s will come equipped with a mix of two- and three-cabin configurations—presumably with a capacity up to 330 passengers.

READ MORE: Emirates Unveiled its Plans for The Dubai Air Show

One of the world's largest airlines @emirates announce commitment for 40 787-10 #Dreamliners selecting the ultra-efficient 787 to power its future fleet. Airplane deal to sustain tens of thousands U.S. #manufacturing jobs #DAS17 https://t.co/ETDt3ImLzb pic.twitter.com/xp9RwSnGk5 — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) November 12, 2017

“We see the 787 as a great complement to our 777 and A380 fleet, providing us with more flexibility to serve a range of destinations as we develop our global route network,“ said Sheik Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group. “Some of these will be replacements so that we maintain a young and efficient fleet, and others will power our future network growth.”

Emirates’ selection of the Boeing 787-10 also represents a major loss for Airbus. Back at the 2007 Dubai Air Show, the airline had ordered 70 Airbus A350s in lieu of the Boeing 787. However, Emirates changed its mind and canceled the order for the Airbus wide-body in 2014.

Our firm order for 40 @Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners takes our total wide-body orders with Boeing to 204 aircraft. #DAS17 pic.twitter.com/8wcsfB64LH — Emirates airline (@emirates) November 12, 2017

“The Boeing 787-10 has the lowest cost of operation, even against all A350 variants,” continued the Sheikh, who admitted that it was a “no-brainer” for the Emirati carrier to select the Dreamliner program.

The Sheikh went on to admit that Emirates compared both programs as if they were apples to apples. “We looked at different options for maintenance and so on and came to the agreement,” he said.

“We are excited that Emirates has selected the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner to power its fleet expansion and future growth,” continued said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister. “This is an airplane that will set a new benchmark for operating economics in the commercial aviation industry when it enters service next year.”

New 777 First Class Cabin

The airline also unveiled an all-new First Class suite onboard its Boeing 777 fleet. In a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, the airline launched its new premium product which is inspired by the motorcar’s interiors.

Furnished by B/E Aerospace, the six new closed-door suites come with full flat beds and large 32-inch entertainment screens.

READ MORE: Emirates Receives its 100th Airbus A380

The suites have been enlarged, dropping availability from eight suites, to just six on each 777. The airline’s CEO, Tim Clark, admitted that the airline hasn’t decided when these will be added to the A380 fleet, though it remains within scope.

We are changing the game in First Class travel. Learn more about our new @BoeingAirplanes 777 First Class Private Suites. https://t.co/mhNPdrCUzR pic.twitter.com/QcF4ZOGRTA — Emirates airline (@emirates) November 12, 2017

Tim Clark said it is the first time anything like this has come out in the aviation world and that the airline had spent “an awful lot of money” developing the new hard product.

Since the new First Class was designed after Mercedes-Benz’s idea of motorsport luxury, Emirates partnered with Jeremy Clarkson—former Top Gear star—to advertise the new premium product.