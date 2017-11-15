Dubai Air Show: CDB Aviation Confirms Order for 90 A320neo Family Aircraft

DUBAI — Leasing company CDB Aviation has confirmed a deal with Airbus for 90 A320neo family aircraft. Airbus clarified that this agreement stemmed from an original 2014 deal for 45 of the family aircraft and then another 45 aircraft at the Paris Air Show earlier this year.

In total, CDB Aviation will be taking 75 A320neo and 15 A321neo aircraft respectively.

More orders coming from sunny #DAS17! Thanks CDB Aviation Lease Finance for placing this order. Another true endorsement from the lessor community for the NEO. https://t.co/WrUABeyvCA — Airbus (@Airbus) November 15, 2017

“By confirming today’s order for 90 A320neos, we have doubled our overall order position for the aircraft family,” said CDB Aviation’s President and CEO, Peter Chang.

This order is Airbus’ second biggest of the week, which reaffirms further growth for the A320neo family program. Airbus has been playing it strong at the Dubai Air Show with its A320neo family, selling over 500 units alone across five to six different customers.

In turn, the 737 MAX has only sold around 245 units this week, which is less than half of what Airbus has sold on their end.

CDB Aviation has been playing strong lately. On November 9, it concluded an order for 42 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, 10 Boeing 737 MAX 10s and eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

At the 2017 Paris Air Show, the Boeing order was stated as a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), with a value of $7.4 billion at current list prices. Also, it features a reformation of six 737 MAX 8 orders, to the 737 MAX 10.

However, today’s confirmation of 90 Airbus A320neo aircraft for the leasing company puts Airbus ahead of Boeing in terms of unit sales at the Dubai Air Show.

“The order from CDB Aviation is another true endorsement from the lessor community for the A320neo Family,” said Airbus Commercial Aircraft Chief Operating Officer- Customers, John Leahy. “This latest order demonstrates its continued confidence in our product for its airline customers and recognizes the A320neo as a sound financial asset in its portfolio.”

As of October 2017, the A320 program has an order count of 13,308 units from 300 different customers, whereas the Boeing 737 program has only sold 9,442 units. This shows that Airbus currently owns the larger portion of the pie in this market.

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15% fuel savings at delivery and 20% by 2020, according to the manufacturer.

CDB Aviation’s A320neos will be run by CFM’s engines, which will provide this cost saving that Indigo Partners are looking for across their conglomerate.

Overall, it is yet again another boost for the A320neo program and will definitely be one of much more to come looking into the next year with the likes of Farnborough on the way.