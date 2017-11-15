Dubai Air Show: Bombardier Signs Deal with Nordic Aviation for two Jambojet Q400s

DUBAI — Bombardier has secured another order at the Dubai Air Show, this time for its famous turboprop aircraft, the Q400.

Two aircraft will be purchased by leasing firm Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). The aircraft will then join Kenyan Low-Cost Carrier Jambojet under a leasing agreement. The list price for this order is at $64 million.

Jambojet was launched as a low-cost division of Kenya Airways on April 1, 2014. Earlier in May, the airline took delivery of its first two Q400s straight from Bombardier’s facility at Toronto Downsview Airport, fitted with 78 seats in a one-class configuration. The brand new planes are leased from Moscow-based Ilyushin Finance Co. (IFC)

Today’s agreement with NAC represents a big deal of importance in terms of operations for Jambojet. In the two years that the airline has operated, it has carried over one million passengers, which shows a very significant milestone for the carrier in such a short timeframe.

“We are delighted to have placed an order with Bombardier to grow our fleet of Q400 aircraft,” said Martin Møller, Chairman of Nordic Aviation Capital.

Although the order is very small for the Q400 program, it sustains the program by keeping it strong and giving it the ability to develop further as the need for turboprops increases over time.

“The demand for turboprop aircraft worldwide is tremendous, and the Q Series aircraft are ideally positioned to meet the needs of regional airlines as they offer a unique ability to serve diverse and challenging environments,” said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

Bombardier Commercial aircraft has signed an order for two new #Q400 turboprops with Nordic Aviation Capital, These aircraft will be operated by @FlyJambojet. #avgeek, #DubaiAirshow. pic.twitter.com/NE75Pui8p4 — Commercial Aircraft (@BBD_Aircraft) November 15, 2017

Willem Hondius, CEO at Jambojet revealed that the Q400’s performance has been exceptional. The airline plans to continue proliferating capturing a more significant stake in the market in the Kenyan region.

“The Q400’s proven operational capability in Africa’s hot and diverse landscape is an excellent asset in our portfolio,” he added.

Hondius admitted that his passengers “are enjoying the experience and the aircraft continues to deliver significant value to the airline.”

Jambojet will retire its narrowbody fleet of Boeing 737-300s and replace them with the upcoming Bombardier turboprops. The airline expects that with the associated savings the Q400 brings to the table, a more rapid and precise growth will be attained.

With the carrier also wanting to remove their narrowbody fleet and maintain an all-Q400 fleet, this will bring costs down to a streamlined number as they are only operating with one manufacturer, so rather than spending more on a multi-manufacturer fleet, they will be able to benefit by basing their costs around the one manufacturer, which in turn would make their airline more cost-effective and gives them a chance to boost their profitability.

All-in-all, it would appear that Jambojet could become a key hitter in the Kenyan domestic market and Bombardier is most definitely contributing to the success of a very fast-growing airline.