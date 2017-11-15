Dubai Air Show: FlyDubai Scores Order for 225 Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft Worth $27 Billion

DUBAI — The single-aisle market competition at the Dubai Air Show got incredibly heated on the last day of the show, with record-breaking, back-to-back orders from both Airbus and Boeing.

Following the massive $50 billion order that Indigo Partners placed earlier for a whopping 430 Airbus A320neo family of aircraft, Boeing strikes back with the largest single-aisle order ever recorded for a middle eastern carrier.

Boeing and FlyDubai signed a landmark agreement for 225 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, valued at $27 billion. As a breakdown, the commitment states a firm order for 175 aircraft, with the option for an additional 50.

The deal also states that 50 of the 175 aircraft will be the type’s largest variant, the Boeing 737 MAX 10, whereas the remaining will be a mix of the 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 models respectively.

This deal surpasses the already large order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX and 11 Next Generation 737-800s that the carrier ordered back in the 2013 Dubai Air Show.

“We welcome the continuation of our long partnership with Boeing,” said an excited FlyDubai Chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

“Boeing’s airplanes have provided a foundation for the success of our business model, providing us with the operational flexibility and range to build a network of 95 destinations in 44 countries,” he added.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister admitted to be “extremely honored that FlyDubai has selected to be an all-Boeing operator.”

Strategic Growth by FlyDubai?

As mentioned in a previous article regarding seating configurations and new crew uniform, this order confirms that FlyDubai is in this strategic growth for the long-run.

A top attraction at the Dubai Airshow is the first peak at the new interior of @flydubai 's #737MAX 8. Take a look! #DAS17 pic.twitter.com/jaZnjfQk2M — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) November 14, 2017

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum revealed that “understanding the demand for travel across FlyDubai’s network, our innovative approach to our cabin design and developing a product unique to our market has allowed us to exceed our passengers’ expectations in their flying experience.”

Ordering longer-range variants such as the 737 MAX 9/10 would suggest that the airline might be looking at more long-haul destinations to boost their network portfolio much further.

As with the ownership from Emirates, this could potentially encourage the beginning of long-haul/low-cost operations in the Middle East to other areas around the world and potentially compete with the likes of Norwegian who are also expanding their ULCC long-haul operations, with the same aircraft types.

This would also show promising growth that the airline can carry out over the next five to ten years as deliveries of each 737 MAX variant begin.

As for the 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 variants they have on order, this would help ideally with the more short-medium haul destinations in their market per se, with the opportunity to go long-haul dependent on configuration and also passenger demand on the new destinations that they decide to operate to with this aircraft.

It will be interesting to see how they position themselves on the operational front and whether we could see huge expansions into Europe and maybe connection points that lead onwards to the United States.

Overall, FlyDubai is in a position of not messing around. This order highlights that they are ready for huge expansion plans, as the investment is visible.