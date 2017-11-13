Dubai Air Show: 20 Additional Boeing 737 MAX for ALAFCO

DUBAI — Kuwait-based lessor ALAFCO has finalized an order with Boeing for 20 more 737 MAX 8 aircraft worth $2.2 billion. This order was initially announced as a commitment at the Paris Air Show 2017.

ALAFCO previously had 20 737 MAX 8 jets on order from October 2012, and the Paris Air Show commitment grew that backlog to 40 MAX frames in all. It was also the first Middle Eastern customer for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

It is unclear which airlines will take these 737 MAX 8 aircraft as part of the leasing agreements that ALAFCO will make over the course of a few years.

ALAFCO has airline customers mostly throughout the Muslim world, including carriers in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. However, its home country’s flag carrier, Kuwait Airways, already has its future narrow-body needs met with 15 Airbus A320neo aircraft on order.

The securing of these 20 additional aircraft bring ALAFCOs total order count of the 737 MAX to 40 units.

Kevin McAllister, CEO, and President of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, “We are pleased to grow our partnership with ALAFCO and support their fleet expansion.”

“The 737 MAX 8’s ability to fly further than the competition while using less fuel is one of many reasons why customers like ALAFCO have helped make the 737 MAX the fastest-selling airplane in Boeing’s history,” he said.

Adel A. Albanian, Deputy CEO of ALAFCO noted that his customers “rely on fuel-efficiency, reliability and low operating costs to be successful, and the 737 MAX aircraft” will meet their needs.

Albanian admits that ALAFCO has had tremendous success with the Boeing 737 family and remains confident that the new, upgraded MAX will continue delivering remarkable results.

Kuwait lessor Alafco confirms Paris commitment for 20 @BoeingAirplanes MAX 8s. Delivery from 2022. pic.twitter.com/c3BKbvOWIy — Richard_on_aviation (@rschuur_aero) November 13, 2017

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft ordered by ALAFCO will be powered by the CFM LEAP-1B engines.

The 737 MAX has had over 4,000 orders since the announcement of the aircraft type.

This is the second major order for Boeing at the Dubai Air Show with Emirates ordering 40 Dreamliners yesterday and Azerbaijan Airlines ordering five 787 Dreamliners and two 747-8 Freighters.

The manufacturer has secured 60 aircraft orders so far in the two days of trading.

Airbus, however, is yet to make announcements of orders as the only thing that they have announced at the moment is a Flight Hour Services and Component Support agreement with Sichuan Airlines on their Airbus A350XWB aircraft.