Dubai Air Show: Air Senegal Orders Two A330neos

DUBAI – Air Senegal and Airbus have signed a deal for two Airbus A330neos at the Dubai Air Show. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will make the carrier the first African airline to use the new-engined aircraft type.

Grande annonce ! Air Sénégal confirme l’achat de 2 Airbus A330-900 NEO au Dubaï Airshow.

Grande annonce ! Air Sénégal confirme l'achat de 2 Airbus A330-900 NEO au Dubaï Airshow.

Une démonstration de force qui prouve l'ambition de Air Sénégal, qui devient la première compagnie africaine à acquérir le tout dernier gros-porteur !

The agreement was announced during a signing ceremony at the Dubai Airshow in the presence of Maimouna Ndoye Seck, Minister of Air Transport and Development of Airport Infrastructure, Senegal. Air Senegal is to launch in 2018 properly.

Philippe Bohn, CEO Air Sénégal said, “Aviation is a catalyst for economic development and this purchase demonstrates Senegal’s ambitions for economic growth in line with the country’s strategy to accelerate progress towards emergence (Plan Emerging Senegal). The A330neo has proven itself to be the right aircraft, combining low operating costs, long range flying capability and high levels of comfort. We are looking forward to launching operations and offer our customers best-in-class service.”

‘’We are very pleased to welcome Air Sénégal among our A330neo customers. The A330neo offers the latest in fuel saving technologies combined with best-in-class comfort, reliability, and operational efficiency. The A330 is the ideal choice for Air Sénégal to build its network and become West Africa’s fastest growing airline,’’ said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft.

The A330neo is going to be useful to Air Senegal for the boosting of medium-long-haul operations within Africa as a whole. This is a market that still requires active competition within the domestic market as such.

Internationally, this base is covered with airlines operating Kenya, South Africa and many more popular African destinations of interest.

With Air Senegal also launching operations, they will be able to streamline their costs from day one due to the efficiency savings that the A330neo will generate for the airline.

These efficiency savings are generated by the Trent 7000 engines from Rolls Royce as well as the new Wingtip design that is on the A330neo.

In terms of operations for the carrier, Air Senegal will see their long-haul expanding to as far as Paris, Milan, and Brussels, which will cover the bases for mainland Europe to start with.

They will have a series of domestic routes around mainland Africa, with Johannesburg being the further southern destination of their portfolio.