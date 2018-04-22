Bhutan’s Drukair Orders One Airbus A320neo

MIAMI — Bhutan’s flag carrier, Drukair, signed an agreement with Airbus for one A320neo aircraft to join their four-aircraft fleet composed by A319s and one ATR42-500.

The airliner is expected to become the largest aircraft operating out of Drukair’s base in Paro and will support the airline growth plans. The A320neo will be powered by CFM Leap-1A26E1 engines and will feature a two-class cabin layout seating 20 customers in Business and 120 Economy.

According to the European manufacturer, Paro is one of the world’s most challenging airports; it is located at an altitude of 7,300 feet and surrounded by high mountains. However, the aircraft will be deployed to increase capacity on existing regional routes to Singapore, Bangkok, Kathmandu, Delhi and, Calcutta.

In a statement, the Bhutanese carrier said it expects the delivery during the first quarter of 2019.

Earlier this month, Drukair signed also a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purchase of one ATR42-600. The turboprop will be delivered in July 2019.

The A320neo Family brings 15% fuel savings at delivery and 20% by 2020. With 6,000 orders received from 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60% share of the market.