American Airlines Network Enhancements, New Chicago – New York Shuttle

MIAMI — American Airlines (AA) is adding enhanced schedules and 52 new nonstop flights to its domestic and international network in 2018.

“Our 2018 schedule opens up so many new possibilities of destinations,” said Vasu Raja, American Airlines Vice President, Network & Schedule Planning. “We are making it easier and more convenient for our customers to fly on American to places that are important to them all over the world, from serving smaller cities more frequently to visiting places we’ve never flown before.” Enhancements

American recently announced international service to Budapest, Hungary (BUD); Prague, Czech Republic (PRG); and Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF), starting this summer. It also began selling 40 new routes from its nine hubs: seven from Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and eight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW).

Additionally, on January 22, the airline will start selling tickets to the newest additions, beginning June 7:

Three routes from PHL to Fort Wayne, Indiana (FWA); Oklahoma City (OKC); and Pensacola, Florida (PNS).

New service from both, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) and DFW, to Panama City, Florida (ECP) and South Bend, Indiana (SBN).

Service from Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Pennsylvania (AVP).

Beginning April 4, American’s Shuttle will offer hourly flights between New York LaGuardia (LGA) and ORD with dedicated gates, 15 flights per weekday and complimentary beer and wine in Main Cabin.

“When you fly frequently for work, anything that can make the regular commute more comfortable is important,” said Alison Taylor, American Airlines’ Senior Vice President, Global Sales, and Distribution. “That’s why we’re pleased to offer valuable time-saving opportunities with our Shuttle, including a convenient and consistent schedule and extended check-in times for you and your bag.”

American currently operates Shuttle service between LGA and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS); LGA and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA); and DCA and BOS.