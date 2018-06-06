Airways Magazine

Another Pet Dies On An Airplane, Cause Still Uncertain

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Another Pet Dies On An Airplane, Cause Still Uncertain

Another Pet Dies On An Airplane, Cause Still Uncertain
June 06
06:19 2018
Print This Article

MIAMI — Last Thursday a dog was found dead during a layover of Delta’s flight DAL2576 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW).

The eight-year-old Pomeranian, named Alejandro, started its journey from Phoenix, Arizona to Newark, New Jersey to reunite with its owner, Michael Dellegrazie, after he and his girlfriend were relocated.

According to Dellegrazie, Alejandro’s health and kennel complied with the carrier’s pet policy and paid a total of $275 for the pup’s cross-country trip in the cargo section of a Boeing 737-900ER.

The Pomeranian’s owner feels the carrier is withholding information about Alejandro’s death.

READ MORE: Service Dog Gives Birth At Tampa International Airport

ABC News shared that when the aircraft arrived at DTW a flight attendant checked the pup and found him alive. Two hours later another employee went to look out for Alejandro, and he was found dead.

Over the weekend, Dellegrazie stated to ABC News that “he wants to know what happened to his dog. The dog is not a pet, he’s a family member. We’re just lost without answers. What happened to our dog? We don’t know.”

The airline responded in a statement:

“Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro’s family to support them however we can. As part of that review, we want to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn’t happen again and we have offered to have Alejandro evaluated by a veterinarian to learn more.”

Dellegrazie hired lawyer Evan Oshan, who was contacted also by Kokito’s owners, the French bulldog that died in an overhead bin during a United Airlines flight almost three months ago.

READ MORE: Dog Dies in Overhead Bin on United Airlines Flight

Oshan arrived at DTW to and called for a criminal investigation after the carrier handed over Alejandro in a garbage bag.

He established this weekend also to ABC News, “I wanted to get to the bottom of this — figure this out. We had a dead family member. A dog, but a family member.”

Currently, both parties are awaiting the results of a necropsy on Alejandro and considering whether they will file a suit against Delta.

Comments
144
Tags
DeltaDelta Air LinesDogPomeranian

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zvonimir Tolj

Zvonimir Tolj

Online Editor. Journalism and Communications Student. A newcomer into the Aviation World, growing into an avid AvGeek. I live for Pop Music, Photography, Travel, Food, and devoted to Fashion, and Editorial Design. "It's hard to find a balance between sound and peace." zvonimir@airwaysmag.com

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.