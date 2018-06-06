Another Pet Dies On An Airplane, Cause Still Uncertain

MIAMI — Last Thursday a dog was found dead during a layover of Delta’s flight DAL2576 at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW).

The eight-year-old Pomeranian, named Alejandro, started its journey from Phoenix, Arizona to Newark, New Jersey to reunite with its owner, Michael Dellegrazie, after he and his girlfriend were relocated.

Owner whose dog died on Delta flight accuses airline of "cover up." https://t.co/4XtRMMgwBR pic.twitter.com/FIGHhmLp6o — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2018

According to Dellegrazie, Alejandro’s health and kennel complied with the carrier’s pet policy and paid a total of $275 for the pup’s cross-country trip in the cargo section of a Boeing 737-900ER.

The Pomeranian’s owner feels the carrier is withholding information about Alejandro’s death.

ABC News shared that when the aircraft arrived at DTW a flight attendant checked the pup and found him alive. Two hours later another employee went to look out for Alejandro, and he was found dead.

Over the weekend, Dellegrazie stated to ABC News that “he wants to know what happened to his dog. The dog is not a pet, he’s a family member. We’re just lost without answers. What happened to our dog? We don’t know.”

The airline responded in a statement:

“Delta is conducting a thorough review of the situation and have been working directly with Alejandro’s family to support them however we can. As part of that review, we want to find out more about why this may have occurred to ensure it doesn’t happen again and we have offered to have Alejandro evaluated by a veterinarian to learn more.”

Dellegrazie hired lawyer Evan Oshan, who was contacted also by Kokito’s owners, the French bulldog that died in an overhead bin during a United Airlines flight almost three months ago.

Oshan arrived at DTW to and called for a criminal investigation after the carrier handed over Alejandro in a garbage bag.

He established this weekend also to ABC News, “I wanted to get to the bottom of this — figure this out. We had a dead family member. A dog, but a family member.”

Currently, both parties are awaiting the results of a necropsy on Alejandro and considering whether they will file a suit against Delta.