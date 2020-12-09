MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) announced today that it is waiving its US$200 change fee for all US domestic and international tickets purchased through March 30, 2021.

The plan, which matches that announced by American Airlines (AA), lets customers book flights knowing they can change their plans at any time, regardless of the type of ticket they booked or where they are flying.

Delta Air Lines also will continue to block middle seats and limit onboard capacity on all flights through March 30. ​

Remembering Delta’s Boeing 747. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Fees Permanently Gone on International Fares

Also, DL is permanently eliminating change fees for international travel originating from North America, effective immediately. However, Basic Economy fares are excluded.

Change and cancellation fees brought in US$2.8 billion for US carriers last year, according to the Department of Transportation. But with passenger traffic hovering around one-third of last year’s levels and once-lucrative international travel especially hard hit, airlines are scrambling to loosen policies that would encourage travelers to book.

“They’re gone for good,” DL CEO Ed Bastian said Wednesday during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” when asked if the fees would return if business recovers. “We don’t want just another reason why customers are nervous about booking and making advanced travel plans.”

This announcement follows Delta’s previous news of the elimination of change fees for travel within the U.S., Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands, excluding Basic Economy fares.

Delta Air Lines has also:

Eliminated the US$150 redeposit fee to cancel an award ticket and the $150 reissue fee to change an award ticket (excluding Basic Economy fares).

Eliminated the 72-hour requirement to change or cancel an award ticket.

Allowed customers to use the remaining balance of their ticket toward future Delta travel.

Extended travel credits through December 2022 for travel originally scheduled to depart after March 1, 2020 (if the ticket was purchased before April 17, 2020).

Customers can make changes to their travel via My Trips on delta.com and in the Fly Delta app. DL has implemented more than 100 measures to ensure safety through the Delta CareStandard and making it easier to plan and book trips with a new interactive map.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.