LONDON – Delta Air Lines (DL) has made a significant restart in Latin America with flights resuming into Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala. Non-stop flights between Atlanta (ATL) and Bogota (BOG) began today, which will operate on a four times per week basis before going daily on November 1.

Services to San Salvador (SAL) and Guatemala City (GUA) will begin tommorow, with the flights transporting critical goods and supplies through Delta Cargo.

The airline also confirmed that SAL and GUA will go daily at the same time as the BOG operations too.

Photo: Francesco Cecchetti

Flight Information

Services to Bogota will be operated by the carrier’s Boeing 767-300 aircraft with SAL services operating with a Boeing 737-800 and GUA flights with 757.

DL981 will depart ATL at 1555L before arriving into BOG at 1945L. The return, DL980 will depart at 0915L the next day, before arriving into ATL at 1515L.

DL1910 will depart at 0959L before arriving into SAL at 1130L. The return flight will depart at 1305L that same day, before arriving back into ATL at 1834L.

Finally, DL1830 will depart ATL at 1038L before arriving into GUA at 1200L, with the return of DL1830 departing at 1340L from Guatemala City and arriving back into Atlanta at 1901L.

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Safety-focused Comments

Commenting on the news was Luciano Macagno, DL’s Managing Director for Latin America, Caribbean & South Florida who expressed excitement over the route resumptions.

“We look forward to introducing the Delta CareStandard and the safety measures it will provide to our customers in Colombia, El Salvador and Guatemala.”

“The safety of our customers and our employees continues to be our priority, and we are ready to welcome our customers with new measures that are meant to ensure a safer experience from the moment they arrive to the airport to the moment they arrive at their destination.”

The Delta CareStandard refers to things such as the installation of plexiglass shields at all Delta check-in counters, reducing the number of people on board and more in an effort to make flying safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Kochan Kleps

Positive News?

This is a big step for DL, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 continuing to wreak havoc on the pandemic. Delta, like other carriers, are trying to restart as many operations as possible, especially with the CARES Act expiring today, resulting in furloughs and lay-offs.

The airline is of course remaining skeptical about operations given the volatility of the industry. In a statement, the carrier said that this is all subject to demand changes. “Delta’s flight schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand, government travel regulations and federal health guidelines.”

Looking ahead, all DL can do is see what sort of demand the flights will receive and will be able to make a decision very quickly about its viability.