MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) has announced today the conversion of purchasing rights for 25 additional Airbus A321neos into firm orders, further expanding its narrowbody fleet with the type.

Additionally, Delta will be accelerating the deliveries of two Airbus A350-900s and one Airbus A330-900 for the second half of 2020.

The Atlanta-based airline expects to take delivery of its first A321neo by the first semester of 2022. The total order count stands now on 125 aircraft on firm order, plus 100 options.

The acquisition announced today seems to speed up the retirement of its aging Boeing 757s, which have been the backbone of Delta’s transcontinental and medium-haul routes.

According to planespotters.net, Delta’s Boeing 757s have an average age of 23.7 years, making them strong candidates for replacement.

“This agreement positions Delta for growth while accounting for the planned retirements of older narrowbody aircraft in our fleet, addresses our carbon footprint, increases efficiency and elevates the customer experience” – Mahendra Nair, Delta Air Lines SVP, Fleet and TechOps Supply Chain

What Will Delta’s A321neos Look Like?

Delta’s new A321neos will be fitted with a total 194 seats, including 20 in first class, 42 in Comfort+ and 132 in Main Cabin.

The A321neos will be most comparable with the Delta’s Boeing 757-200s, which are fitted with 199 seats.

The existing Boeing 757s have more seats in the main cabin, while the new Airbus A321neos will have a higher number of Comfort+ seats.

The new Airbus A321neos will be powered by Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engines, providing the airline with 12% better fuel efficiency when compared to the A321ceo. Delta has 115 A321ceos in its fleet, with 12 of the type pending for delivery.

The Pratt & Whitney engines are in contrast to the airline’s competitor, American Airlines (AA), which operates 31 A321neos with CFM LEAP-1A engines.

According to the airline, the aircraft will be deployed across their domestic fleet, operating in conjunction with their over 100 Airbus A321ceos.