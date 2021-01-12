MIAMI – DHL Express (QY) announced in a press release today it has ordered an additional eight Boeing 777 freighters, with deliveries beginning in 2022. The aircraft will join DHL’s existing fleet of fifteen 777F which were ordered back in 2018. The company says the investment is a “further step” in expanding its intercontinental air network.

“Although the current health crisis has pushed pause on several areas of life, global trade did not stand still,” comments Chief Executive Officer, John Pearson.

“Fueled by globalization, digitalization, and the unprecedented demand of our customers during the recent peak season, our global e-commerce volume grew by more than 40 percent in Q4. With the order of eight new wide-body freighter aircraft, we underline our conviction that e-commerce is an enduring megatrend.”

DHL Express Boeing 777F. Photo: Luca Flores

Efficiency, Reliability, Sustainability

DHL Express says it is committed to providing “the highest quality and efficient services” to its customers while also reducing the amount of carbon emissions coming from its operations. The Boeing 777F is playing a crucial role in both of these areas. “

The [aircraft] fits well into our intercontinental network and perfectly complements our sustainability goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050,” says Travis Cobb, Executive Vice President of Global Network Operations.

The 777F is the largest, longest-range, twin-engine freighter aircraft in the world today. It is capable of carrying a maximum payload of 224,900 lbs (102,010 kg), and has a range of 5,700 mi (9,200 km).

The aircraft allows DHL to operate more direct flights with fewer stops, which reduces the amount of associated landing fees, and therefore results in the lowest trip costs of any freighter.

Featured image: DHL Express Boeing 777F. Photo: DHL Express

